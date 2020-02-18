Applications for 961 new homes in Dublin and Meath rejected

Developers seeking fast-track planning permissions from An Bord Pleanála (ABP) have suffered a triple blow.

This follows ABP’s decision to refuse planning permissions for 961 residential units across three large-scale developments in Dublin and Co Meath.

In one ruling the board refused planning permission to Shannon Homes Drogheda Ltd for the construction of 357 units made up of 169 houses, 136 apartments and 52 duplex apartments at Colp West,Drogheda, Co Meath.

ABP said it was precluded from granting permission as the proposal would contravene a development objective of conserving a protected European site, the Boyne Estuary Special Protection Area (SPA).

It stated that the development site was close to the SPA and the site’s conservation objectives include the aim to maintain the favourable conservation for non-breeding water bird species.

ABP also refused permission to Dwyer Nolan Develpments Ltd for 359 dwellings in the townland of Regles, Lusk, Co Dublin. This was due to the road lay-out, dominance of surface car-parking and lack of high quality public open spaces planned, it said.

ABP said these factors “would lead to conditions injurious to the residential amenities of future occupants” of the dwellings.

It also refused planning permission to Steeleworks Property Developments Ltd for 245 build-to-rent apartments at Fourth Avenue in the Cookstown industrial estate in Tallaght.

Permission was refused as the proposal was deemed to be premature due to the absence of a planning framework for the area, and that it would prejudice the regeneration of adjoining lands.

ABP also noted that the proposal has no childcare facilities and as a result fails to provide its residents with an adequate level of residential amenity.

However, ABP has granted permission to Cairn Homes Properties Ltd for 314 dwellings at the townlands of Jigginstown and Naas West in Kildare, on the basis that the proposal would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area.