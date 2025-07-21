Courts

George Gibney extradition imminent, with Dublin court appearance expected this week

Former swimming coach will be accompanied by gardaí on flight before being brought to court

George Gibney has been in custody in Florida, where he has lived for years, since his arrest there last month on foot of an extradition request from the Irish authorities. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
Conor Lally
Mon Jul 21 2025 - 18:29

The extradition of former Irish Olympic swimming team coach George Gibney from the United States to the Republic is imminent. He could appear in court in Dublin in the next 48 hours, The Irish Times understands.

Sources stressed the precise timing of the extradition and the court appearance could change. However, according to plans currently in place, it is possible Mr Gibney will appear before a Dublin court as early as Tuesday, or very shortly thereafter.

He has been in custody in Florida, where he has lived for years, since his arrest there last month on foot of an extradition request from the Irish authorities after being charged with 79 sexual offences. The fact the DPP had approved charges over two years ago was a closely guarded secret that only emerged when he was arrested last month.

The extradition request was sent last October by the authorities in Ireland to American law enforcement, via the Irish embassy in Washington. Mr Gibney was arrested in Florida on July 1st by US Marshalls and has been in custody there for the past three weeks.

Ten days ago he withdrew his request for a detention hearing and also consented to being extradited to the Republic. The extradition process involves Garda members accompanying him on a flight from the US to Dublin, where he will be arrested on arrival and taken to court.

