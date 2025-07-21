Orange rainfall and thunderstorm warning in place for Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow with flooding possible

Ireland's weather will be mixed this week with showers or longer spells of rain and spot flooding possible. Photograph: Collins

A status orange rain and thunderstorm warning is in effect for counties Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow on Monday.

Met Éireann is forecasting persistent and heavy rain, with a chance of thunderstorms, until 2pm. It said potential impacts include widespread surface flooding, difficult travelling conditions, lightning damage and very poor visibility.

A similar UK Met Office amber alert came into force at 11pm on Sunday for counties Antrim, Armagh and Down and ran until 8am. It says “very heavy rainfall” could create the potential for flooding. The same three counties will be under a yellow rain alert until 6pm on Monday.

Flooding was affecting routes in Fermanagh on Sunday night, with the Marble Arch Road, Florencecourt, and Sligo Road in Enniskillen described as impassable by police.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Please take care when travelling, slow down, and exercise caution on affected roads.”

A Met Éireann status yellow warning is also in place for counties Kildare and Monaghan until 2pm on Monday.

There are to be spells of heavy rain with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. There is potential for localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

The latest forecast suggests other parts of the State will be drier on Monday albeit with some isolated showers.

“Later in the afternoon, rain in the east will ease and become patchy. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees in moderate, occasionally fresh, northwest winds,” Met Éireann said.

“Tonight it will become largely dry as any lingering rain in the northeast clears, leaving clear spells and isolated showers for the night. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light west to northwest winds.”

Tuesday morning will be dry for most part with bright spells and isolated showers. However, more frequent showers are expected to spread from the west through the morning and early afternoon, with hight temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees

Wednesday and Thursday are to be drier days with isolated showers forecast. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop on western and southwestern fringes later on Thursday, when temperatures will reach highs of 18 to 22 degrees.

Friday is forecast to get off to a cloudy start with scattered showers, but with sunny spells developing later in the day and temperatures rising to highs of 20 degrees.

There is to be plenty of dry weather on Saturday with sunny spells and showers, thought there is a chance of more persistent rain on Sunday.