Dunne jury deadlocked; Nama profits and DCC sells generics

The jury in the civil trial of bankrupt property developer Sean Dunne and his estranged wife Gayle Killilea over alleged wrongful transfer of tens of millions of euro in assets remained locked in deliberations at the end of a third day in a New Haven courtroom, writes Christopher Hoffman.

Bad bank Nama could make a profit of up to €4.6 billion by the time it is wound up, according to Investec analyst Philip O’Sullivan. Joe Brennan reports that the agency upgraded its forecasts only recently, suggesting that it was on target to deliver a return of €4 billion to the exchequer.

DCC has agreed a deal to sell a generics drugs business with operations in both Ireland and Britain to Duke Street, a London-based private equity house, for an undisclosed sum, Mark Paul reports

Philip Lane, the newly appointed chief economist of the European Central Bank, starts work this week ahead of a governing council meeting in Vilnius on Thursday where he will present updated economist forecast for the bloc.

Glanbia is facing another patent lawsuit in the United States, this time over QR codes that it uses on some of its bodybuilding products, writes Mark. The company says it will “vigorously” defend its position.

The reputation of Boeing took another hit over the weekend as the US Federal Aviation Authority warned airlines worldwide to inspect 312 of its 737 family of aircraft, including some of the grounded 737 Max, because they have wing components that are prone to cracking.

Shares in German semiconductor group Infineon fall significantly after it announced a $10 billion deal to buy US rival Cypress Semiconductors, which makes chips that are use din cars and electronic devices.

Sexism may not be as in your face as it was in recruitment ads back in 1970, but it remains an issue nonetheless, writes Laura Slattery,as recent evidence at Facebook shows.

First-time buyers can feel as far away as ever from owning a home, writes Fiona Reddan. She tells then to forget about help-to-buy deposits as no affordable homes are being built in Dublin anyway. So can anyone on an average wage buy a home in Dublin?

Finally, short-term thinking, confusing skill with luck and the lure of a good story – Manchester United’s decision to appoint the unproven Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager was a mistake, according to Aberdeen Standard fund manager Joe Wiggins... and it is one that investors can learn from.

