New home completions down nearly 10% in third quarter

The number of new homes completed in the third quarter fell by 9.4 per cent as the slowdown in construction from Covid-19 continued to bite.

The figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show there were 5,118 new dwellings completed between July and the end of September, compared to 5,652 in July-September 2019. The year-on-year decrease, however, was less pronounced than in the second quarter when the initial lockdown to curb the spread of the virus halted construction on most building sites.

The figures show single-dwelling completions rose by 15.3 per cent to 1,467 in the third quarter, pointing to a modest resumption in activity.

The number of scheme dwellings - multi-unit developments – completed, however, fell 13.1 per cent from 3,312. There was also a decrease in apartment completions, which fell by 27.5 per cent to 774.