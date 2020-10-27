CRH sells Brazilian cement business for $218m

CRH has sold its Brazilian cement business to a local joint venture involving Italian peer Buzzi Unicem for $218 million (€184.4m), as the Irish building materials giant continues to retrench from emerging markets.

The business has been bought by Brazilian Companhia Nacional de Cimento, a company that is ultimately controlled equally by Buzzi Unicem and Grupo Ricardo Brennand,

CRH Brazil owned three full-cycle cement plants and two grinding centres in the south east of the country. It sold around 2.5 million tonnes of cement last year.

“For CRH, the disposal sees it reduce its footprint in emerging markets,” said Davy analyst Robert Gardiner. “For now, disposal proceeds will likely be used to build on its already significant financial capacity. That will leave the group with lots of capital options in 2021.”

The company sold its 50 per cent interest in its Indian joint venture, My Home Industries, last year for a deferred consideration of €300 million. CRH had acquired its Indian holding in 2008.

CRH also reportedly sold a building materials business in the French overseas department of La Reunion in September for an undisclosed sum.

The group was reported last year to be preparing the ground for the sale of its Philippines cement unit for as much as $3 billion. CRH, which is mainly focused on the European and North American markets, also has a 26 per cent stake in Yatai Building Materials in north eastern China.