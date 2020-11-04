Graham Construction has €2bn project pipeline

Down-headquartered Graham Construction has some £1.8 billion (€2 billion) worth of projects booked for the next year, it said after reporting a strong performance for the 12 months to the end of March.

The company recorded a 16 per cent rise in revenues to £853.3 million, as pretax profits jumped 38 per cent to £11.3 million.

Among projects lined up in the next year are construction of the Baird Family Hospital and the Anchor Centre in Aberdeen, the continued development of student accommodation at the University of York, and the design and build of Phase One of Eton College’s new indoor sports facilities.

Overall, the company said it has more than 100 live projects across Ireland and Britain.

Quality

“We remain focused on quality projects rather than chasing revenue. Our strategic approach to work winning has accounted for an exceptionally strong pipeline. This leaves us well placed for 2021 with strong levels of secured work,” said chief executive Michael Graham.

The company, which recorded a £10 million improvement in cash to £72.9 million, employs more than 2,000 people.