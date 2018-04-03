Student living block in Cork city to receive €25m upgrade

Investment will increase bed numbers to 250-plus and add gym and laundry room
Student accommodation building on Copley Street in Cork city

Student accommodation building on Copley Street in Cork city

 

A newly acquired student accommodation block at Copley Street in Cork city centre is to be enlarged and upgraded by the Irish-owned company Hatch Student Living.

A €25 million investment package will be used to double the bed numbers to more than 250, as well as provide a gym, laundry, student spaces and communal lounges. The additional introduction of smart online platforms is expected to have a broad appeal among the students.

Hatch Student Living invests in the refurbishment of older properties and manages 230 student beds in Cork and Carlow. The company is focused on providing additional accommodation to meet the planned expansion in student numbers over the coming years.

Supported by investors Elkstone Capital, Hatch Student Living is fully funded to acquire additional properties either out of receivership or by persuading multiple owners to collectively sell their units.

Committed

Robert McNally, joint managing director, said the company was committed to filling the gap in student accommodation outside Dublin. It plans to focus on the demand in Cork, Galway and Limerick as well as regional IT centres around the country.

“Third-level student enrolment numbers in Ireland have grown steadily,” he said, “and we see opportunities to provide high-quality accommodation to students by bringing existing student accommodation blocks up to modern standards and increasing bed numbers”.

Hatch Student Living was founded in 2016 by Robert McNally and Richard Brierley. Both have extensive experience in the student accommodation sector in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.