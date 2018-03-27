City centre Georgian for €950,000 could be a fine townhouse

A city centre Georgian office building with a handsome ground floor gallery and three floors of offices overhead looks set to attract considerable attention when it goes on the market through Herlihy Auctioneers.

While number 24 South Frederick Street is being sold as an investment property, the fact that there are break clauses in the office leases over the coming 24 months may open the way for the house to be returned to residential use.

Herlihy Auctioneers is guiding €950,000 for the house, which extends to 260sq m (2,800 sq ft) and currently produces a rental income of €67,000. The basement and ground floor host the Doorway Gallery under a three-year lease.

The 18th-century street is one of the most charming locations in the city centre, within minutes’ walk of the Dáil, the National Gallery and the new AIB headquarters. The house for sale boasts period features throughout, including the original doors, banisters and fireplaces. There is a small yard to the rear.

Clontarf residential development opportunity

Quillsen Auctioneers is seeking in excess of €3 million for a residential redevelopment opportunity based on The Haven at 126 Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3. A feasibility study by Downey Planning found that demolishing the existing house will provide potential for three four-storey apartment blocks (providing 25 units) and one detached house to the rear. Paul Menton of the selling agents said other development schemes would also be suitable for the property.

Sandymount mixed-use investment for €2.9m

A rare opportunity to redevelop a key site in Sandymount, Dublin 4, will arise shortly with the planned sale of a mixed-use property at 3-4 Sandymount Green. Bennetts Auctioneers is quoting €2.9 million for the 590sq m site, which accommodates four retail units, three offices and two residential units. They currently produce a rental income of about €150,000.

€250,000 for letting office building in Swords

A recently refurbished production and office building within the actively managed Swords Business Park has come on the letting market through William Harvey & Co. Kieran Casey is quoting a rent of €250,000 for the building, which extends to 2,579sq m (27,760sq ft) and is located on a surfaced site extending to 2.57 acres.