Sammon goes into liquidation following Carillion ‘perfect storm’

Irish group Sammon Contracting has gone into liquidation following the collapse of UK building firm Carillion earlier this year, which caused a “perfect storm” for the company.

The company, which employs more than 200 people in Kildare, was placed in examinership in April, and examiner to the company Michael McAteer made a High Court petition to have the company wound up.

Stephen Tennant of Grant Thornton has been appointed as liquidator.

Sammon found itself in difficulty after the suspension of the Schools Bundle 5 PPP project, to which Sammon had been appointed as a sub-contractor. Carillion was the main contractor to the consortium that had been awarded the contract to build five schools, forming the InspiredSpaces consortium with the Dutch Infrastructure Fund (DIF) and a group of international debt funders.

Founder and chief executive Miceál Sammon said it was a “painful and distressing time” for staff, management and his family.

“The collapse of Carillion and the sudden suspension of the major Schools Bundle 5 PPP Project placed us into a perfect storm. We have made every effort from the day Carillion collapsed to get the SB5 contract restarted, in the interest of our business, our supply chain and the communities for the schools,” he said. “However, the InspiredSpaces consortium have delayed every effort made to recommence works on this project, making it highly improbable that these school facilities will open by the coming school year. The delay in the decision around this project has frustrated our strategy to exit examinership and ultimately placed us in an irrecoverable position.”