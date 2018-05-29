Gaol force: Kilmainham site with planning for seven homes for €1.3m

A ready-to-go infill site with planning permission for seven residential units is on the market for €1.3 million through Turley Property Advisors.

The site, to the rear of The Laurels at 54 Inchicore Road in Dublin 8, extends to 0.35 acres and is within walking distance of the Luas, bus routes and St James’s Hospital.

It has permission for five three-bedroom houses extending to 150sq m (1,615sq ft), a three-bed duplex of 108sq m (1,163sq ft) and a two-bed apartment of 80.5sq m (867sq ft). Each unit comes with a car-parking space and a decent-sized area of open space.

The site is in the heart of Kilmainham close to Heuston Station, the Phoenix Park and the historic gaol while also offering easy access to the M50.