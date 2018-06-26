Blanchardstown mixed-use centre on the market for €1.2m

A mixed-use neighbourhood centre in a residential area of Blanchardstown is on the market for €1.2 million through Turley Property Advisors.

Centrepoint, owned by the same individual for the past 20 years, is located at Woodview Grove close to Roselawn Shopping Centre, minutes from Blanchardstown village.

It extends to 580sq m (6,243sq ft) and is set out in six commercial units and one duplex apartment. It generates a rent roll of €108,800 from tenants which include Daybreak convenience store, Savvy Schools, Montavista laundrette, Hair To-Day Salon, Foo Lok Asian restaurant and a car valet to the rear.

There is car parking to the front and rear.