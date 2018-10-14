Profits at Scott Tallon Walker fall as number of projects rises

Scott Tallon Walker, the award-winning architectural practice whose projects include the Aviva Stadium and the recently redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork, saw profits slump last year.

Newly filed accounts show the architects recorded pretax profits of €236,796 last year, as against €811,983 in 2016.

The decline in profits came as turnover fell from €9.6 million to €8.7 million.

The practice, which dates backs to 1928, has offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway and London. It employs 95 people with staff costs last year totalling €5.4 million.

Directors’ emoluments for 2017 came to €1.1 million, down from €1.2 million in the prior year.

‘High-profile projects’

“2017 saw Scott Tallon Walker progress a number of flagship Irish development through construction under building information modelling (BIM) as well as our appointment to a number of high-profile projects as recovery and confidence continues across the Irish market,” company directors said.

“Working closely with our London office, we have also assisted our UK sister company in securing a number of healthcare, higher education and research projects,” they added.

Other Scott Tallon Walker projects include the Gibson Hotel, the Mary Immaculate College Library in Limerick, Cherrywood Town Centre, UCD O’Reilly Hall, and the Kinsale Harbour Development.