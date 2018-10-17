Going for a song? Former karaoke bar on Capel Street guiding €2.2m

A prominent mixed-use investment property at 51 and 52 Capel Street, Dublin 2, will inevitably attract the attention of individuals and investment groups when it goes on the market this week with a guide price of €2.2 million.

The substantial four-storey-over-basement building has a commercial fit-out on the ground, basement and part of the first floor, with a total floor area of more than 486sq m (5,235sq ft). The residential accommodation comprises five two-bedroom flats, four one-bed units, and a one-bed studio facility.

When fully let it should bring in around €300,000, according to the selling agent, Turley Property Advisers.

The vacant retail facilities were previously used as a restaurant and karaoke club. The residential part of the building, based in the rear of the first floor, along with the entire second and third floors has been fitted out as seven flats that vary in size and condition, said Turley.

The building is located on the eastern side of Capel Street and has a rear access from Jervis Lane.