Former Classic Cinema site in Harold’s Cross guiding €6m-plus

A top-class apartment site at Harold’s Cross in Dublin 6W is to become available shortly when Knight Frank launches a sales campaign for the grounds of the former Classic Cinema. The site, which is guiding in excess of €6 million, extends to 0.5707 of a hectare (1.25 acres) beside Harold’s Cross village and 2.2km south of St Stephen’s Green.

The zoning on the site provides for mixed facilities, including residential, hotel and neighbourhood shopping. A feasibility study by architects O’Mahony Pike suggests that the site could accommodate a residential scheme extending to 76 apartments as well as retail space. Most of the blocks would range in height from two to four storeys, with a small five-storey element fronting on to Harold’s Cross Road.