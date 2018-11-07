Office space for busy bees in Sandyford’s new Hive block

Construction is under way on another substantial office block in Sandyford, Dublin 18.

The Hive, which will be ready for occupation in the second quarter of 2019, extends to 6,780sq m (73,000sq ft) over four floors and comes with 117 car-parking spaces (including electric car charging points).

Tenant amenities will include showers, drying rooms, locker and changing facilities in addition to secure bicycle parking (96 spaces). Standout features include an impressive glazed entrance and enclosed atrium space.

Agent HWBC is quoting a rent of €344.44 per sq m (€32 per sq ft) for the Grade A office space which is targeting an LEED Gold energy rating and a BER score of A3, while a Platinum WiredScore rating has already been awarded.

The Hive is at the junction of Ballymoss Road and Carmanhall Road and is a short walk from the Stillorgan Luas station. It offers easy access to the M50 and N11.

It is being developed by U+I Group and Colony Capital who have an extensive office portfolio including Vertium on Burlington Road and Donnybrook House in Dublin 4. Collen Construction is the main contractor.

Eoin Condren, director of U+I Joint Ventures, says The Hive is part of a pipeline of about 23,226sq m (250,000sq ft) of office space that “we are developing in Dublin, one of our three core markets”.