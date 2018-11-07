Veolia to lease 11,000sq ft of office space at new HQ in Blanchardstown

Veolia is leasing 1,022sq m (11,000sq ft) of office space for its new Irish headquarters at Plaza 256 in Blanchardstown Corporate Park, Dublin 15.

The letting, through agent Lisney, is understood to be at a rent of about €247.57 per sq m (€23 per sq ft). This would suggest that the limited supply of high-spec space in the area is now resulting in rent increases and comes at a time when the rate of lettings at Blanchardstown Corporate Park is gathering pace.

Veolia joins a list of tenants at the park which includes Alexion, Bristol Myer Squibb, Mallinckrodt pharmaceuticals and Guidewire. More recent arrivals include Bank of Ireland, Carechoice, Regus, Exagrid and Owens & Minor.

Finishing touches

Lisney says five more lettings at the park “are agreed with legal documents being finalised” and announcements are “due shortly”.

It is against this backdrop that developer Channor is putting the finishing touches to Plaza 211, a 3,345sq m (36,000sq ft) office block at the park that is being built to LEED gold standard.

In addition, Channor has started construction on two six-storey over-basement office blocks called Stemple Exchange which will front on to the N2-N3 link roads. This will provide 15,794sq m (170,000sq ft) of office space.

Blanchardstown Corporate Park is close to the interchange of the Navan Road (N3) and the M50, giving it easy access to Dublin Airport and all main arterial routes from Dublin. The park is known for its state-of-the-art telecommunication links.