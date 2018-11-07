Kildare House Hotel goes on sale for €1.1m

21-bed hotel with 82% bedroom occupancy rate is close to Curragh Racecourse
One of the longest-surviving hotels in Co Kildare is expected to attract considerable interest when it goes on sale from today at an exceptionally keen price – €1.1 million. The Kildare House Hotel is readily identified with the thriving bloodstock industry and many of the sport’s leading figures.

The building in Kildare town dates back to 1771 and was first used as a hospital. In the 1970s it was converted into a 21-bedroom hotel, initially known as Derby House Hotel. It has two bars, a restaurant and a ballroom that can seat up to 200 wedding guests. The bedroom occupancy rate has been running at an impressive 82 per cent.

The hotel benefits from its close proximity to Kildare Shopping Village, the National Stud and Japanese Gardens and three major stores operated by Tesco, Lidl and Aldi. The town is also within easy striking distance of the world-famous Curragh Racecourse, which is currently being redeveloped at a cost of €90 million.

Estate agent Dowling Property is handling the sale of the turnkey investment, with all the contents included.

