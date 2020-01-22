New offices to let in sought-after south Dublin suburb of Blackrock

Companies seeking a prime location in Dublin’s south suburbs may be interested in a new office development in Blackrock.

Located within a short walk of Blackrock village, Brookfield House comprises 9,213sq ft of modern office accommodation over three floors with floor plates ranging from 2,055sq ft to 4,687sq ft.

The newly-refurbished building includes lift access to all floors, private terraced areas on the penthouse floor, shower facilities and male and female toilet facilities on all floors. There are 14 car-parking spaces including three electric-charging stations coupled with secure bike-parking spaces.

In terms of local amenities, the prospective occupiers of Brookfield House will benefit from the close proximity of Blackrock village and its numerous coffee shops and restaurants, the new Frascati Centre and Blackrock Village Centre which is undergoing a major upgrade.

Blackrock is widely acknowledged as an excellent location for business, and has attracted a range of international occupiers including Zurich and Allianz Global Life.

Brookfield House itself is well connected in terms of transport, with numerous Dublin Bus routes serving nearby Frascati Road. Blackrock Dart station is a 12 -minute walk away while the N11 and M50 can both be accessed quickly by car from the subject property.

Those seeking further details on the property should contact Tom Fahy or Warren Egan at letting agents Knight Frank by phoning 01- 6342466.