Kildare site with permission for 90 homes for €3m

Agent GVA Donal O Buachalla is quoting more than €3 million for a ready-to-go residential site in Clane, Co Kildare with permission for 90 residential units and a creche.

The 9.65-acre site is at Nancy’s Lane on the edge of Clane. Planning permission, live until April 19th, 2019, allows for 43 three-bed houses, three four-bed houses, and 44 apartments (five one-beds, four three-beds and 35 two-beds). The creche will extend to 259sq m (2,788sq ft).

Clane is about 35kms from Dublin and, like many towns in Kildare, attracts many commuters.