Two sites at Santry business campus sell for over €10m

Two key sites at Northwood Business Campus in Santry, Dublin 9, have been sold by Knight Frank for more than €10 million on behalf of receiver Simon Coyle of Mazars.

Both were bought by Westhill UK for clients, who will probably seek planning permission for mixed-use schemes in the near future.

The sites, of 3.64 acres and 3.43 acres, are at the entrance to Northwood with good road frontage. Under the Fingal Development Plan 2017-2023, the sites are zoned Objective ME – Metro Economic Corridor to facilitate “high density mixed-use employment generating activity and commercial development, and support the provision of an appropriate quantum of residential development within the Metro Economic Corridor”. Both sites previously held planning permission for mixed-use developments but these have expired.

Northwood, set on a 220-acre estate, is close to Dublin Airport, Dublin City University, the M1 and M50, and will benefit from its own station on the proposed Metrolink railway line.