AIB plans app overhaul and Kenny Jacobs goes to court over DAA suspension

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

It’s fair to say that most people have had a run-in with a banking app over the years, with the offerings from the main Irish lenders facing regular criticism. So it will probably be welcome that AIB is planning to launch a “new, next generation” app for customers in the second half of this year, marking the biggest overhaul of its mobile offering in more than a decade. Joe Brennan reports on the bank’s plan, and he also has a wide-ranging interview with the bank’s chief executive Colin Hunt.

Suspended DAA chief executive officer Kenny Jacobs has initiated a High Court action against the State airports company seeking his return to work and declarations that the board has prejudged his removal from office. Arthur Beesley and Ray Managh were in court.

What should Europe do about Donald Trump? In a trenchant column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy questions its strategy up to now of essentially buttering up the US president and warns the Continent needs to toughen its stance against him.

US airlines have filed a formal complaint against Dublin Airport’s passenger cap with the United States Department of Transportation, claiming it breaches Ireland’s legal obligations. The move ramps up pressure on the Government, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that the Government intends to remove the cap through legislation, which received Cabinet approval last year. Ciara O’Brien, Ian Curran and Denis Staunton report.

ICS Mortgages this week increased interest rates, Avant Money cut them. What is going on with mortgage rates these days? Cliff Taylor unpacks the issues at play in Smart Money.

Five leading Irish companies have been shortlisted for the Local Business of the Year award, which is run in association with Bank of Ireland and is part of The Irish Times Business Awards.

Irish consumer sentiment was largely unchanged in December as households weighed up the uncertain economic outlook and the ongoing cost-of-living squeeze. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

The operator of the five-star Conrad Hotel in Dublin is to make a renewed bid for a large expansion of the hotel. Gordon Deegan has seen the plans.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.