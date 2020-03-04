Dublin 15 industrial and office unit to let at €635,000

Joint agents Harvey and CBRE are quoting a rent of €635,000 per annum for Unit 200 at Northwest Business Park, in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15. The facility compromises two separate warehouse and office buildings, totalling 6,528sq m (70,267sq ft).

Building 1 extends to 5,419sq m (58,329sq ft) and is capable of accommodating the internal movement of HGVs through the premises. The clear internal height of the property is 8m and generous loading access is provided via five grade-level doors and one dock leveller.

Building 2 makes up the remainder of the total size, with loading access via four grade-level loading doors. Both buildings have single and three-phase power supplies and high-output lighting throughout.

Fully-fitted office

The total concrete-surfaced site area is 2.16 hectares (5.34 acres), which offers excellent truck parking, circulation and car parking. The facility also has its own standalone sub-station.

Both buildings have fully-fitted office and staff accommodation with finishes including suspended ceilings, power and data cabling.

The subject property’s location offers ready accessibility from all major arterial routes, with both junctions 5 and 6 of the M50 motorway just an eight-minute drive away. Both Dublin Airport and Dublin Port Tunnel are within a 15-minute drive of the location.

Unit 200 is being offered in a single lot only, on a new medium to long-term lease.