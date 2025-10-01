Workday seeks occupier for Dublin docklands office in advance of move to new headquarters

The planned move by US technology giant Workday to its new European headquarters at College Square in Dublin city centre, the landmark office scheme developed by Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group, has brought space for up to 400 workers to the letting market in the IFSC.

Agent Cushman & Wakefield is guiding a rent of €53.50 per sq ft for the first, second, third and fifth floors of Dockline, which has served as tenant Workday’s EMEA office since 2022. The Mayor Street office space extends to a total area of 53,085sq ft and is being made available to let by way of flexible sublease/assignment from December 2025 to May 2032, with a tenant break option in May 2027.

The accommodation is fully fitted plug-and-play, with seating for approximately 400 people. There are a number of multipurpose rooms and a fully fitted canteen that can accommodate more than 100 people. There are 22 basement car parking spaces, four of which are electric-enabled, and these are available for €4,000 per space annually.

Known originally as New Century House, the renamed Dockline saw some €22 million invested in its refurbishment following Credit Suisse’s €65.3 million acquisition of the building from Hibernia Reit in 2018. The property now carries LEED platinum certification, has an A3 Ber rating, and offers tenants a range of amenities on site. These include showers, a changing and drying room, secure bike storage, and a fully fitted gym. The building is well connected by public transport, with a Luas Red Line stop near its entrance and Dart and regular rail services available at nearby Connolly Station.

Ronan Corbett and Patrick Kiersey of Cushman & Wakefield are handling the subletting of the offices at Dockline. They say: “This is an excellent opportunity to secure a fully fitted office in a prime city centre location, offering transport connectivity and flexible lease terms.”