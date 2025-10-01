Landmark Xerox industrial facility seeking new occupier

Companies looking for a large-scale industrial facility in which to base their operations may be interested in the opportunity presented by the arrival to the market of Building E at Xerox Technology Park in Dundalk, Co Louth.

The property, 4km south of Dundalk town centre and directly accessible from the M1 motorway, extends to 14,554sq m (156,658sq ft), making it one of the largest industrial facilities currently available for occupation on Ireland’s east coast. Building E is expected to be particularly attractive to energy-intensive users across data, technology and advanced manufacturing sectors owing to its direct connection to the nearby Eirgrid Mullagharlin 110kV substation. While joint letting agents Lisney and Savills are guiding about €9 per square foot for the property, this pricing may vary and will be determined on a case-by-case basis depending on the size and configuration of the prospective occupiers’ requirements.

Building E briefly comprises a high-specification, detached industrial facility designed for large-scale production and logistics operations. The property has six dock levellers, three grade-level doors, a secure 35m-deep service yard, and warehouse clearance heights of up to 9.5m. There is extensive car parking on site with potential for further expansion.

Xerox Technology Park occupies a strategic location just off the M1 motorway midway between Dublin and Belfast. Current occupiers in the immediate area include Dundalk Institute of Technology and the Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre of Excellence. Nearby multinational operators include WuXi Biologics, MSD, Pentagon Technologies, and PCI.

Shane O’Connor of Lisney says: “Building E combines scale, specification, connectivity and power capacity in a location that is equally accessible from Dublin and Belfast. The M1 corridor is attracting sustained interest from international occupiers, and this facility is uniquely placed to capitalise on that demand”.