Japanese aviation lessor lands new European headquarter office in Ballsbridge

Glencar House in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, continues to benefit from the demand for sustainable office space by companies looking to meet their ESG goals.

Japanese aviation lessor, Jackson Square Aviation (JSA), has signed a new long-term lease for the second floor of the newly developed building. The company, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi HC Capital will occupy 1,115sq m (12,000sq ft) on a 15-year lease term. The company has agreed to pay a rent of €62.50 per sq ft for its new EMEA headquarter offices. BNP Paribas Real Estate acted for Jackson Square Aviation on the transaction while Cushman & Wakefield acted for the landlord, Killeen Properties.

News of the deal comes just three months after BlackRock Asset Management took up occupancy of its new offices in the building. The US-headquartered financial giant agreed a deal for a total of 1,991sq m (21,431sq ft) distributed across the third and fourth floors of the building on a 10-year lease at a blended rent of just over €65 per sq ft. The company’s accommodation also includes a 350sq m (3,767sq ft) private terrace on the fourth floor. BlackRock has also agreed to rent a number of car-parking spaces at a cost of €4,000 per car space annually.

Located opposite the RDS on Merrion Road in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, Glencar House comprises a total of 6,968sq m (75,000sq ft) of grade-A office accommodation.

It was developed by Killeen Properties in collaboration with Walls Construction, Mitchell McDermott, Reddy Architecture + Urbanism, and O’Connor Sutton Cronin Engineers, with an aim to secure LEED Platinum, WELL Platinum and Wired Score Platinum certifications, along with an A3 Ber rating and NZEB (nearly zero energy building) compliance.

Offices come with Cat-A specification in place including raised access floors, suspended ceilings with metal tiles and inset LED lighting and four-pipe fan coil air conditioning. The building has parking for 39 vehicles, which are enabled for electric charging and 128 secure bike parking spaces. There is a fully fitted exercise suite with Technogym equipment on the lower ground-floor level.

The offices are complemented by a triple-height reception area with a feature wall of Connemara marble and a polished concrete floor. The building has an outdoor seating area to the front and a large, landscaped south-facing balcony