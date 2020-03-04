Rathgar residential mews site guiding at €700,000

Developers and owner-occupiers looking to secure a foothold in Rathgar, Dublin 6, will be interested in a residential mews site which has been brought to the market by agent Knight Frank for a guide price of €700,000.

Located off Rathgar Avenue, the site extends to 0.02 hectares (0.06 acres) with 13m (42ft) of frontage onto Garville Lane Upper. The site would be suitable for a large single house or a multi-unit scheme (subject to planning permission). The plot is zoned objective “Z2: Residential Neighbourhoods (Conservation Areas)”.

Leafy suburb

While the surrounding area is characterised as a leafy Victorian suburb with high-value period residences, it also offers a high level of amenity in Rathgar village, which is situated less than 500m to the south of the subject site. Kenilworth Square, Palmerston Park and Bushy Park are also in close proximity while Castle Golf Club and Milltown Golf Club are within 2km of the property.

In terms of educational facilities, there are numerous schools and universities nearby including Sandford National School, Sandford Park, the High School, Alexandra College, Gonzaga College, Terenure College, St Mary’s College, Scoil Bhráde and University College Dublin (UCD).

The site is well served by public transport with the Cowper stop on the green Luas line just a 20-minute walk away providing easy access to Dublin city centre. The area is also well served by Dublin Bus with the following services within a 0.5km radius: 14, 14c, 15, 15a, 15b, 15d, 16, 16c, 18, 49, 65, 65b, 83 and 83a. The M50 motorway is also within easy reach at junction 11 just 4.5km away.