Creche and retail investment opportunities in Castleknock

Investors seeking a potentially lucrative opportunity to cater for the childcare needs and casual-dining requirements of residents at Castleknock’s landmark Phoenix Park Racecourse scheme will be interested in four properties that have become available for sale or to let.

The units are in shell-and-core condition and are ready for occupier fit-out as a restaurant/cafe, two retail units and a creche. The properties range in size from 100sq m to 225sq m, and are being offered to the market by agent Hooke & MacDonald at guide prices of between €300,000 and €410,000. The agent is also quoting rents ranging from € 27,000 to € 37,000 per annum for the units on long-term leases.

The subject properties are well-located within the neighbourhood centre at the racecourse. Developed by Flynn & O’Flaherty, the scheme comprises in the region of 700 homes, with provision for an additonal 1,300 residential units over the coming years. Existing retailers within the development include Londis and The Lo-cal Kitchen.

The racecourse estate is accessed from both Castleknock Road and Navan Road, and sits within close proximity to both Dublin city centre, the M50 and the wider motorway network.