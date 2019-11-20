Hollister to open store at Blanchardstown Centre

Hollister is set to become the latest retailer to join the line-up at the Blanchardstown Centre.

The American clothing brand has agreed a 10-year lease for a 582sq m (6,265sq ft) unit at the hugely-successful Dublin scheme.

Hollister will join JD Sports who signed up last year for a 1,100sq m (11,800sq ft) store within a 55,000sq ft extension that is under construction. Distributed across two levels adjoining Blanchardstown’s central mall, the development will comprise eight new retail units upon completion next year.

Commenting on Hollister’s decision to locate at Blanchardstown, Pat Nash, managing director of Multi Ireland & UK, said: “This signing underlines the growth of our offering and our ability to provide the broadest retailing choice in both our retail parks and our covered malls.”

Separately, Fingal County Council has granted planning permission for the development of an additional 3,200sq m (35,000sq ft) extension at Blanchardstown’s Blue Mall entrance.

Existing eateries

This space is being earmarked for the provision of a number of new restaurants ranging in size from 142sq m to 861sq m (1,528sq ft to 9,267sq ft). The extension will be located within close proximity to the Odeon cineplex and several of Blanchardstown’s existing eateries including Nando’s Milano and Eddie Rockets.

Developed originally by Stephen Vernon’s Green Property in 1996, the Blanchardstown Centre is acknowledged as one of Ireland’s foremost and most successful retail and leisure operations with more than 16.5 million visitors annually. The scheme includes more than 180 stores and is anchored by Dunnes Stores, Marks & Spencer, Penneys and Debenhams.