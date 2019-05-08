€1.4m Clonmel residential site comes with ‘positive planning history’

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price in excess of €1.4 million for a 9.68 acre site in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, zoned for the delivery of new homes.

The subject site comes to the market with a positive planning history, having been the subject of a consent in 2007 for 137 houses.

While that permission has since expired, the lands fall under the Clonmel and Environs Development Plan (amended May 2017).

Under this plan, 8.05 acres (3.26 hectares) of the site is zoned for “New Residential” while the remaining 1.63 acres (0.66 hectares) is set aside for “Amenity”.

The subject site is located on the Tipperary side of the Coleville Road, immediately to the east of the well-known Hotel Minella and 1.5km from Clonmel’s town centre.

The lands benefit from 90 metres of frontage onto the Coleville Road in addition to 150 metres of frontage to the access road leading into Dudley’s Mills Business Park.

Clonmel is an established provincial centre with a population of more than 17,000. The town has a strong employment base with large multinationals such as Abbott and Boston Scientific and MSD Pharmaceuticals operating within 10km at Ballydine.

Both Clonmel and the subject site are highly-accessible owing to their proximity to the N24, which links Limerick and Waterford. Junction 10 on the M8 Motorway is located 15km away. The town also benefits from rail links between Waterford and Limerick.