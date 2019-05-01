Rooftop restaurant operator announced for Central Bank’s former HQ

An operator has been chosen for the rooftop restaurant and bar at Central Plaza, the high-profile office-led scheme being developed at the Central Bank of Ireland’s former headquarters on Dame Street in Dublin.

The venue at the Sam Stephenson-designed building will be operated by Zafar Shah, the businessman responsible for bringing the PF Chang’s brand of Asian cuisine to the Dundrum Town Centre shopping complex. Mervyn Ellis of BNP Paribas Real Estate confirmed that Shah, who also holds franchises for Philliez Kitchen and Paul bakery, has signed a lease for the top two floors at a rent in excess of €1 million a year.

A joint venture between the property companies Hines and the Peterson Group is developing the rooftop venue as part of a wider scheme incorporating 12,500sq m (134,500sq ft) of retail, food and beverage, and office space.

The new restaurant space is set to provide diners with 360-degree views of Dublin and the surrounding landscape, from the Wicklow Mountains to Howth Head. The inclusion of a perimeter walkway on the building’s ninth floor will, weather permitting, also allow visitors to take in the view from outside.

The top floor, level 10, will accommodate Central Plaza’s main dining space across an area of 830sq m (8,900sq ft). The level below will house the reception area, bar and back-of-house facilities.

It is understood that the Ely restaurant group and the Italian chain Carluccio’s had each expressed an interest in locating on the ground floor of Central Plaza; the building is due to be completed at the end of this year, with the first tenant openings expected in early 2020.

Most of the office space is now leased to the flexible-workspace provider WeWork and to AmTrust Financial. The whole complex will house upward of 1,500 workers across all uses.