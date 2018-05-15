Can’t get no satisfaction: Rolling Stones concert not yet sold out

It’s only rock and roll, so why pay too much for it? UK supergroup the Rolling Stones may be intent on not fading away as they get ready for their Croke Park gig, but it seems that fewer punters than expected will be spending the night together with the ageing rockers on Thursday.

The concert is the first date of the band’s second leg of the No Filter tour. When launched in March, tickets went on sale at €70.45 for standing, up to € 181 for “gold standard” seats. A further lot of “pit standing” tickets also went on sale for €456.

However, while the gig may have been initially expected to sell out, plenty of tickets are still available on ticketmaster.ie.

A cursory review of Ticketmaster.ie shows that it’s still possible to buy eight tickets at a time – and all these seats will be together – right across the stadium. Indeed the only place you couldn’t purchase eight tickets in a row as of Tuesday morning was the lower tier of the Davin Stand, with plenty of tickets still available right across the stadium.

Less than face value

Tickets are also available on reselling site Viagogo for sums that appear to be less than the face value of the tickets. While standing tickets, which went for sale at about €70 have sold out, there are still plenty of tickets available for the rest of the stadium. These include 91 golden circle tickets, which originally had a face value of about €180, selling from €110 on Viagogo.com , while lower-tier tickets are also available on the site from €66 – even though such tickets would originally have been on sale from about €90-€181.

Of course Viagogo applies a steep booking charge to these tickets – as much as 30 per cent of the purchase price – which can push the ticket cost up.

Tickets are also available on Seatwave, Ticketmaster’s reselling site, with ticket prices starting at €75.15. Promoters Aiken released a further tranche of tickets in April for the May 17th event.