Irish farmers gather for tractor protest in Athlone over Mercosur deal

A tractor in Athlone, Co Westmeath, protesting against the EU-Mercosur trade deal. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

Irish farmers have gathered for a rolling tractor protest in Athlone as anger grows over the progression of the EU-Mercosur deal.

On Friday, the EU ambassador approved a trade deal with Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay – but it still needs to be backed by the European Parliament.

The Irish Government voted against the deal in its current form, with senior Cabinet figures insisting that negotiations are not finalised.

Irish beef farmers are concerned that the deal could threaten their exports to Europe due to the introduction of lower-cost Brazilian beef.

Irish beef farmers are concerned that the deal could threaten their exports to Europe due to the introduction of lower-cost Brazilian beef.

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) welcomed the decision of the Government to vote no against the deal, insisting that the proposed safeguards in the document to do not give assurances that Brazilian beef will meet EU standards.

IFA president Francie Gorman said: “Our MEPs now have a crucial role to play in building alliances within their groupings and amongst colleagues from other countries to build opposition to the deal. IFA will work with our colleagues in COPA between now and the parliament vote.”

Today the Independent Ireland political party has organised a large-scale protest in Athlone, Co Westmeath. Scores of tractors have gathered for a rolling demonstration along the M6 motorway before a series of scheduled speeches at the Technological University of the Shannon later today.

Gardaí had warned of significant traffic delays in the area due to the demonstration.

Speaking ahead of the protest in Athlone this morning, Independent Ireland agriculture spokesperson Michael Fitzmaurice said the attempt to stop the Mercosur deal is “far from over”.

Party MEP Ciaran Mullooly said he would call on all Irish MEPs to vote no against the deal, adding: “There is opposition to this rotten trade deal right across the Continent.”

Sinn Féin agriculture spokesman Martin Kenny said the progression of the Mercosur agreement at the EU council was a “bad day” for Irish farming.

“While the Irish Government voted against the deal today, they had to be dragged kicking and screaming to this position by the combined opposition, the farm organisations and some of their own backbench TDs.

Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris said the European Commission should not “take for granted” that MEPs will back the deal. While he said it looked likely it would pass, he added: “It is not a done deal”.

He said “there’s still a window of time” to “outline the concerns that we have in relation to the agreement”.

He said the Government had not ruled out supporting the deal if “if changes and improvements” are made around food safety and “parity” with environmental standards.

Mr Harris said Ireland “benefits from free trade” but that “it has to be free trade that doesn’t expect our farmers or our consumers to adopt a different set of standards”. – PA