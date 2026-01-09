Suspended DAA chief Kenny Jacobs says allegations against him are ‘baseless’

Suspended DAA CEO Kenny Jacobs has described allegations against him of 'sexist, misogynistic, racist, homophobic and ageist behaviour' as baseless. Photograph: Alan Betson

Kevin Jacobs, the suspended chief executive of the DAA, which runs Dublin Airport and Cork Airport, has described allegations against him of “sexist, misogynistic, racist, homophobic and ageist behaviour” in comments to or about employees as baseless.

Mr Jacobs, in written evidence before the High Court, also described allegations that he had been responsible for suicidal ideation by employees as false and unjustifiably made.

He has further denied allegations of having interfered with procurement processes by the State-owned company.

Claiming that he had been sick at a service station only minutes after having been told by the DAA chairman to leave his office, he has told the court that the stress being caused to him, his wife and his family by his suspension and matters leading up to it has been “immense.”

“I have suffered physical and mental harm by the behaviour of certain board members and by my suspension,” he stated in an affidavit used to obtain short service of legal proceedings against DAA.

He is seeking to overturn his suspension and resume his job.

Mr Jacobs told his legal team, led by Padraic Lyons SC and barrister, Colm Kitson and Arthur Cox Solicitors, that the stress would only continue and worsen under the continuation of a disciplinary investigation that he is also seeking to block in the absence of the appointment of an impartial and independent decision maker.

“I am advised by my doctor that returning to work and focusing on business issues would considerably assist in addressing the harm that I have suffered,” he said in the sworn affidavit.

“My health has deteriorated as a consequence of the treatment I have suffered,” he states. “I have seen my own GP, DAA’s occupational health experts and other clinical specialists and I have been prescribed medication including medication normally used for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia.”

Believing that the damage to him is unquantifiable and ongoing, he has also claimed the decision to commence the investigation and publicly suspend him was very damaging to his good name, reputation and professional standing.

Mr Jacobs added that, nevertheless, he remained committed to his role as chief executive of DAA and would return to work tomorrow, if permitted.

“My return to work is a matter of immediate urgency as is the intervention of the court to restrain a process that has gone radically wrong,” he said.

He told the court he had already been cleared of two allegations by an inquiry headed by leading senior counsel, Mark Connaughton, and that a further 20 allegations were being lined up against him in order to secure a particularly unfavourable decision against him in the proposed investigation.

In his written evidence, Mr Jacobs levels allegations of wanting to get him out of office against DAA chairman Basil Geoghegan who, he said, despite the outcome of Mr Connaughton’s inquiry, had asked him to resign and accept a “very favourable” exit package.

McCann FitzGerald Solicitors, for the DAA, have been served with Mr Jacob’s legal proceedings which was adjourned by Ms Justice Emily Farrell on Thursday.

Mr Lyons told Ms Justice Farrell that Monday’s hearing would, in reality, be to progress, “in very short order”, the application before the court.