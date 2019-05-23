Buyers circle Green Reit, the DPC investigates Google, and Sean Dunne on the stand

Buyers are circling property group Green Reit, which put itself up for sale five weeks ago. Joe Brennan has details on who might be mulling an indicative bid for the listed group.

The State’s data watchdog has opened its first investigation into Google to examine a suspected infringement of EU privacy rules covering the sharing of personal data of internet users, reports Simon Carswell.

Bankrupt developer Sean Dunne said he does not recall transferring money to a joint bank account with his wife Gayle Killilea in 2007 to buy a Swiss apartment, a US court heard yesterday. Suzanne Lynch was in court to hear Mr Dunne deliver his fourth day of testimony in his US civil trial.

Staff at The Times Ireland edition will not be entitled to redundancy pay unless they have worked for the company for more than two years, writes Jack Horgan-Jones. It emerged earlier this week that the print title was to cease publication.

Mark Paul brings news of expansion plans at Rocket Restaurants, the group behind the Rocket’s and Eddie Rocket’s burger chains. Growth in Germany is a priority for the business.

In our weekly technology section, Ciara O’Brien looks at how technology might be used as a tool to promote healthy living. She also reviews the latest Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner.

Electric cars have now entered the mainstream, so why not electric boats? Michael Sheridan takes a look at the X Shore Eelex electric sports boat that is being hailed as the Tesla of the sea, with its founder Konrad Bergström bearing some comparison to Elon Musk.

In his Innovation Talks column, John Holden this week comes to the defence of the much-maligned gig economy, which he sees (from direct experience) as a force for good, even a tool of empowerment.

Amazon’s decision last week to lead a $575 million funding round for Deliveroo comes under John Gapper’s microscope this morning, with the columnist asking some hard questions of the retail technology giant. Is the move symptomatic of weakness, rather than strength, he wonders.

