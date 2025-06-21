GAA live updates: All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals in football, quarter-finals in hurling

Today’s Gaelic Games fixtures

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals

Kerry v Cavan, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3.30pm

Dublin v Cork, Croke Park, 6.15pm

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals

Limerick v Dublin, Croke Park, 4pm

Galway v Tipperary, Gaelic Grounds, 6.15pm

All-Ireland Women’s SFC

FULL-TIME: Tipperary 0-11 Donegal 1-6

HALF-TIME: Armagh 0-6 Kildare 0-6

HALF-TIME: Leitrim 1-1 Waterford 2-7

Mayo v Cork, MacHale Park, 3pm

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Kilkenny v Galway, Nowlan Park, 4pm

Waterford v Dublin, Walsh Park, 4pm

Seán Moran has made his calls on who he feels will emerge from this weekend’s four preliminary football quarter-finals. And despite all the negative vibes around Kerry, he sees the Kingdom progressing beyond Cavan this afternoon.

'Cavan will be trying to rediscover whatever it was that turned over Mayo but even if there is good reaction to last week’s grim reality, Killarney is no place to be taking a leaky defence.'

[ Football previews: Dublin can override inconsistency - and Cork - to reach last eightOpens in new window ]

Changes to both teams in Killarney:

Tadhg Morley replaces Mike Breen in Kerry’s starting 15.

Cavan have made three alterations to the side named during the week - Óisin Kiernan, Jason McLaughlin, Seán McEvoy all come in from the start.

Darragh Ó Sé isn’t dressing up Kerry’s predicament after the loss to Meath:

‘In Kerry, there’s a sense of finality about the place this week. When it comes to football, you can’t fool the people down here. You can’t be going around explaining the Meath defeat away because we were down a few bodies. Call us pessimistic or realistic but whatever way you want to look at it, the mood isn’t great.

Meath are improving, there’s no doubt about that. But if you stand back from it, they’re still a Division Two team and they were missing a few of their best players too. That’s a team you should be dealing with if you have intentions of winning the All-Ireland. The final is in five weeks – if you’re not able to beat an understrength Meath now, how are you going to deal with the bigger tests ahead?’

[ The problem isn’t the injuries, it’s that so many of the next wave of players are untested at the highest level of footballOpens in new window ]

The first of the men’s action will take place at Fitzgerald Stadium where Kerry host Cavan in an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final. Kerry certainly hadn’t planned on this route towards Croke Park but last week’s defeat to Meath has changed the Kingdom’s pathway. Malachy Clerkin took a look at where Kerry go from here.

[ Dara Ó Cinnéide: ‘I’m getting sick of this #WeAreKerry stuff. What does it actually mean anymore?’Opens in new window ]

The Tipperary women’s senior footballers have chalked up a 0-11 to 1-6 victory over Donegal in one of the day’s earliest throw-ins. Mayo and Cork will begin in about three minutes as the round three matches take place in the TG4 Championship.

Good afternoon and welcome to today’s live blog on what promises to be a hugely significant day in the story of the 2025 season in all codes - men’s Gaelic football, hurling, camogie and women’s Gaelic football.

It’s Gordon Manning here, I’ll be here all afternoon and keeping you updated on all the news from around the country. We have reporters present at venues across the island so strap in for an exciting Saturday.

It’s ice cream weather, it’s championship weather.