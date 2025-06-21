‘Dark cloud’ hanging over Laytown following death of teenager

The Rescue 116 helicopter and the Coast Guard Unit from Drogheda were among those who attended at the scene. Photograph: iStock

A “dark cloud” is hanging over a Co Meath village following the death of a teenage boy who was swimming in Laytown, Co Meath yesterday evening.

A search operation was launched at about 6.15pm after reports were received that a youth was in difficulty in the water.

The boy was swimming with his friends in the Rivery Nanny near Laytown beach. The Rescue 116 helicopter and the Coast Guard Unit from Drogheda were among those who attended at the scene.

The boy’s body was taken from the water shortly after 9.30pm and was removed to Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan, Co Meath where a postmortem is due to take place.

READ MORE

Gardaí have indicated that videos of the incident are in circulation and ask that footage and imagery not be shared.

Minister of State for European Affairs and Meath East Fianna Fáil TD, Thomas Byrne, said that it was “devastating” to hear of the teenager’s death. .

“My heart goes out to his family, friends and all who are grieving. A summer moment has turned in to an incalculable loss.

“Thank you to the Coast Guard teams, emergency services, and local volunteers who responded.

He asked people to respect the family’s privacy and avoid sharing any images or details online.

Cathaoirleach of Meath County Council, Cllr Sharon Tolan, said “a dark cloud” was hanging over the community following the death. She said her “thoughts and prayers” were with everyone impacted by the tragic incident.

Independent councillor Carol Lennon, whose municipal district is in Laytown, said what started as a great summer’s day ended with “the loss of a young life, a teen, enjoying the first tasters of summer in 2025.”

This is the second drowning of a teenager in Ireland this week. On Tuesday, Peter Byrne (17) from Cloghristick, Milford in Co Carlow drowned in the River Barrow. He was swimming with a friend when he got in to difficulty around 6.30pm in the river in the Milford area outside Carlow town.

His body was recovered at 11.30pm on Tuesday. His remains were taken to Waterford University Hosptial where a postmortem examination took place. A file is also being prepared for the coroner.

Funeral arrangements have been finalised for Mr Byrne. He will lie in repose at is home in Carlow from 1pm tomorrow with prayers at 8pm. His funeral will take place at The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow at 10am with burial following at St Mary’s Cemetery.

His family have asked that mourners donate to Irish Water Safety in lieu of flowers. He is survived by his parents Antoinette and Stephen, his step-father Dermot, his five siblings, and his grandparents.