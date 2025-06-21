Dublin get there in the end against battling Cork

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final: Dublin 1-19 Cork 1-16

For a long time, this was shaping up to be Cork’s big win of the season. Just as Donegal had run foul of a fluent performance by John Cleary’s team a year ago, so too Dublin looked to be on the receiving end this time.

There were a couple of differences. Twelve months ago, Cork were at home in Páirc Uí Rinn and more alarmingly for the home team, this was no round-robin affair but an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.

In the end, Dublin had enough composure to see it out but for most of the match, Cork were either ahead or staying within a point or two.

READ MORE

The evening started poorly for Dublin with the news that captain, Con O’Callaghan was out. He was replaced by Lorcan O’Dell but only a few weeks ago, in his absence, Armagh had won much as they liked on a visit to Croke Park and an air of apprehension settled on the disappointing crowd of 36,546.

Initially, there looked no issue and the favourites sprang into a four-point lead, with a brace of points from Paddy Small and others from Ciarán Kilkenny and Seán Bugler.

Cork’s calm persistence characterised the first half. Chris Jones was allowed to get too close and opened the scoring in the ninth minute, followed shortly after by Mark Cronin’s free to halve the lead. In the 12th minute a line ball from Brian Hurley into Ian Maguire was carried towards the Dublin goal before he spotted Jones making a run and like that the ball was in the net and the lead changed hands.

Hurley’s follow-up point meant that his team had shot an unanswered 1-3 in seven minutes.

Dublin had been having some success on kick-outs, as Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne got his hand to most, landing in his vicinity but Cork’s intervention on the breaks improved and by the end of the half, they were stretching away by four after Jones kicked another score for a lead of 1-8 to 0-7.

There were some bright spots for Dublin. An energetic display by Killian McGinnis was highlighted by one dispossession in the 23rd minute and Ó Cofaigh-Byrne won a throw-in to provide an assist for Cormac Costello but there was generally too much tentative play and a shot total of fewer than 30 told its own story by the end.

On the stroke of half-time, Bugler hoisted a two-pointer to cut the deficit to two, 0-9 to 1-8 – an important contribution given how subdued the team’s overall display was proving.

[ Inspired 14-man Dublin beat Limerick in remarkable championship shockOpens in new window ]

GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final, Croke Park, Dublin 21/6/2025 Dublin vs Cork Dublin’s goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton dejected after Cork scored the opening goal Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Cork’s inside forwards were constantly threatening and appeared able to score almost at will. Goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton came to his team’s rescue when Jones was in on goal again but his opposite number Micheál Aodh Martin landed the 45.

On the resumption, Bugler filled in the Con O’Callaghan role from last week by lurking on the spare sideline, awaiting the pop pass from Ó Cofaigh-Byrne, which had sourced two points against Derry at the start of either half but on this occasion, the Cuala centrefielder was beaten to the punch and Cork took off instead.

Dublin did however level the match by outscoring their opponents 0-3 to 0-1 in the first 10 minutes of the half and even better, almost immediately hit the front, as Brian Howard rediscovered his scoring touch not from one of those sidestep and kick points but having pushed up front, he broke inside the D, lost the defence with a turn and rifled the ball into the net to put his team in front, 1-12 to 1-9.

It will have disappointed Dessie Farrell that his team didn’t use this as a turning point, instead continuing to play loosely and without much conviction. Cork to their credit took the goal in their stride and within three minutes, Colm O’Callaghan and Jones, from a turnover, reduced the deficit by two.

Dublin needed to keep the scoreboard moving but Paddy Small kicked a terrible wide and after Ó Cofaigh-Byrne provided an assist for Gannon, his shot from an ambitiously tight angle was swallowed up by the Cork defence.

Going into the final quarter, Seán Walsh restored Cork’s lead and all the momentum of the Howard goal had evaporated.

There was some energy off the bench for Dublin with the arrival of Cian Murphy and Luke Breathnach and the match teetered.

To the winners’ credit, they finally asserted themselves and after replacement Cathail O’Mahony levelled for Cork for the last time, Costello clipped a point from a Murphy assist and Paddy Small extended the lead. Cronin pulled one back but Daniel O’Mahony fouled Costello off the ball, giving his victim an easy free.

In the 67th minute, the last chance came for Cork but Seán McDonnell’s attempt at a two-pointer fell short into Cluxton’s grateful embrace. The final play saw Howard set up Breathnach for the insurance score.

Dublin make it into the quarter-final draw. It wasn’t easy but what has been, this season?

Dublin: S Cluxton; E Murchan, D Byrne, S McMahon; B Howard (1-0-0), J Small (0-0-1), L Gannon (0-0-1); P Ó Cofaigh Byrne, C Kilkenny (capt; 0-0-1); K McGinnis, S Bugler (0-1-3), N Scully (0-0-1); P Small (0-0-4), C Costello (0-0-5 2f), L O’Dell

Subs: C Murphy for O’Dell (45 mins), L Breathnach (0-0-1) for McGinnis (56 mins), T Lahiff for Gannon (59 mins), N Doran for Scully (68 mins).

Cork: MA Martin (0-0-1 45); D O’Mahony, M Shanley N Lordan; B O’Driscoll, S Brady, M Taylor; I Maguire (0-0-1), C O’Callaghan (0-0-2); P Walsh, S Walsh (0-0-1), S McDonnell; M Cronin (0-0-5, 2f), B Hurley (capt; 0-0-2), C Óg Jones (1-0-3).

Subs: E McSweeney for P Walsh (48 mins), C O’Mahony (0-0-1) for Hurley (55 mins), S Powter for Taylor (58 mins), L Fahy for Lordan (63 mins).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).