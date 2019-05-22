Minister doubles Tax Appeals Commission’s operating budget

The Tax Appeals Commission (TAC) is currently dealing with 3,585 appeals concerning a disputed total of €3.7 billion in tax.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe confirmed that he has sanctioned a doubling of the TAC’s budget for 2019 in response to the commission’s increasing workload.

Mr Donohoe said that of the €3.7 billion in dispute, €2.5 billion is comprised of 10 appeals, five of which were received by TAC in the last week of December 2018.

In a written Dáil reply to Fianna Fáil TD Seán Fleming, Mr Donohoe said: “Some appeals before the TAC cannot be progressed when the commission has to await the outcome of court proceedings. In view of the growing backlog of appeals, I commissioned an independent review of the workload and operations of the TAC in 2018.”

Mr Donohoe said that that in line with that review’s recommendations, he had sanctioned the doubling of the TAC’s annual budget in 2019, to allow for additional staffing resources at all levels and additional funding for improved ICT systems.