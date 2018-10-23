Burger sales in Europe offset tough US market for McDonald’s

Burger sales in the UK, Australia and France helped McDonald’s produce a rise in quarterly comparable sales of 4.2 per cent, sending its shares higher in pre-market trading.

Sales at the restaurant chain’s overseas businesses outpaced the highly competitive US market, where they rose 2.4 per cent on a comparable basis.

Overall revenues in the third quarter declined 7 per cent from a year ago to $5.37 billion (€4.6 billion ) as McDonald’s converts its own stores to franchises.

Net income fell 13 per cent to $1.64 billion.

However, the company said operating income rose 2 per cent when stripping out a gain from a disposal the previous year, as well as prior year restructuring and impairment charges.

Steve Easterbrook, chief executive, said it was the 13th consecutive quarter the company had generated positive comparable sales, a metric that counts restaurants open at least 13 months and strips out foreign exchange.

McDonald’s has been under pressure from changing consumer preferences and competitive pricing from rivals. It has been adding healthier items to its menu to improve traffic at its stores and increased investments in technology.

Shares in McDonald’s, which has a market capitalisation of almost $130 billion, rose 2.3 per cent in pre-market trading. In a prepared statement Mr Easterbrook said: “We have made substantial progress modernising restaurants around the world, enhancing hospitality and elevating the experience for the millions of customers we serve every day.”

– Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018