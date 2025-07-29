Europe

Russian strikes on penal colony in Zaporizhzhia kill 16, says Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff condemns attack as ‘another war crime’ by Moscow

Firefighters tackle a fire on a rooftop after a Russian strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times
Tue Jul 29 2025 - 08:05

Russian strikes on a penal colony in the frontline region of Zaporizhzhia in southwestern Ukraine overnight killed 16 people and injured at least 35, regional Ukrainian military and the local governor said.

Zaporizhzhia governor Ivan Fedorov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said that the correctional facility’s buildings were destroyed, and nearby private homes were also damaged.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, condemned the strikes as “another war crime” committed by Russia.

“(Russian president Vladimir) Putin’s regime, which also issues threats against the United States through some of its mouthpieces, must face economic and military blows that strip it of the capacity to wage war,” Mr Yermak said on X.

Russian forces have regularly attacked Zaporizhzhia, using drones, missiles and aerial bombs, since the start of the war that Moscow started with its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russia unilaterally declared early in the war its annexation of parts of Zaporizhzhia and areas in and around three other Ukrainian regions. Kyiv and its Western allies called the move an illegal land grab.

Mr Fedorov said that Russian forces launched eight strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district, reportedly using high-explosive aerial bombs.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their strikes, but thousands of civilians have been killed in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian. - Reuters

