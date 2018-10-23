BMW recalls 10,384 Irish cars as part of 1.6m recall over potential fire hazard

BMW is recalling about 10,384 cars in Ireland as part of a global recall of 1.6 million diesel cars to fix a potential fire hazard in their engines.

It effectively means most diesel versions of the popular 3 Series and 5 Series diesels built between 2014 and 2016 will be affected, but many other models in the BMW range are also caught up in the recall.

The recall follows a BMW investigation that found coolant could leak from the car’s exhaust recirculation unit. The defect can lead to sparks while driving and cause fires in “in extreme cases,” the Munich-based manufacturer said on Tuesday in a statement.

The models affected are 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series and 6 Series cars fitted with the company’s four-cylinder diesel engines – 2-litre diesels – built between December 2014 and August 2016.

The 1 Series, 2 Series, X1 and 7 Series cars with the four-cylinder diesel engines built between March 2011 and January 2017 are also involved in the recall.

It also affects 5 Series and 6 Series models with the larger six-cylinder diesel engines – 3-litre diesels – built between July 2012 and June 2015. Finally it also involves 7 Series models with the six-cylinder diesel engines, built between August 2010 and June 2015.

BMW last month cut its profit forecast, blaming an increase in warranty provisions alongside trade tensions and pricing pressure. South Korea’s government, after reports of 40 fires this year, asked drivers to keep vehicles off roads until undergoing checks. Police also raided the luxury carmaker’s office in Seoul to investigate the safety issue, after videos of cars engulfed by fire went viral.

The vehicles affected – diesels with four- and six-cylinder engines – were produced between 2010 and 2017, BMW said. After the initial recall announced in August, BMW’s internal investigation found more vehicles with similar technical setups. The company will replace the components as necessary. – Bloomberg