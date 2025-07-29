Third Test: Ringrose out but McCarthy and Hansen in contention for selection

As feared but as expected, Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of consideration for Saturday’s third Test between the Wallabies and the British & Irish Lions in Sydney.

Lions assistant coach Andrew Goodman confirmed that Ringrose has to undergo another mandatory 12-day return-to-play protocol after withdrawing from the Lions’ starting line-up for the second Test in Melbourne after last Thursday’s training session.

This continues a desperately unlucky first Lions tour for the 30-year-old Leinster and Irish centre, who had looked in sharp form on his four Lions tour appearances but also missed out on consideration for the first Test after self-diagnosing a delayed concussion symptoms the morning after the Lions beat the Brumbies in Canberra.

On the plus side for the tourists, Goodman confirmed that Joe McCarthy, who was ruled out of the second Test with a foot injury and Mack Hansen, who has been sidelined for both Tests with a foot injury, have both trained fully this week and are in consideration. The same is also true of Sione Tuipulotu, who has recovered from a hamstring injury.

“For this time of tour it’s amazing how many people we’ve got available. Unfortunately, Garry has been ruled out of this Test match, but we have Mack, Joe, Sione all out there running today, so they’re in contention.

“All completed their rehab today and got through the team bits they needed to.”

Despite clinching a series win in such dramatic style last Saturday in the MCG, and enjoying what he admitted was a “great few days”, Goodman was adamant that the Lions would be highly motivated to complete a clean sweep.

“It’s huge. It’s everything for us as a group to get excited about. It was 1974 the last time a Lions team went through the Test series unbeaten, so there’s huge motivation for the group. It’s one of those weeks where after two hard physical Tests it’s about getting the battery filled up and making sure we’re good to go by the end of the week.

“Faz has been massive on that since the start, his expectation not just of the players but us as management and coaches to be the most successful team. It has been driving us not just as players, but as a management group every day to get better every day and push each other forward.”

Accordingly, Goodman said that the selection would be the same as if the series was tied one-all,

“Exactly, the best team available to win the series. That might look like some changes, that might look like consistency. We will see how the boys go through their recovery process over the next couple of days and whatever 23’s picked will go out there and do the best for the team.”