Man sentenced to death in his absence over killing of Pte Seán Rooney in Lebanon

UN peacekeeper Pte Seán Rooney died in an attack in Lebanon in December 2022. Photograph: Defence Forces/PA

A military tribunal in Lebanon has sentenced to death a man accused of killing Irish soldier Seán Rooney, according to Lebanese news reports.

A United Nations peacekeeping force was targeted in an attack on their UN vehicle in the village of at Al-Aqbiya, Lebanon, in December 2022.

Private Rooney and a number of his colleagues were injured in the attack. Pte Rooney later died. The men were part of a convoy travelling to Beirut Airport.

A military tribunal in the Lebanese capital of Beirut sentenced the main defendant in the case, Mohammad Ayyad, to death, according to local reports.

Other defendants, who were not previously before the court, have received sentences of a lesser nature.

It is understood Lebanon has not carried out an execution in about 20 years.

The main defendant was released on bail some time ago and was not in court on Monday when the sentence was decided.

As well as being sentenced to death, Ayyad was fined 100 million Lebanese pounds (€960).

Another defendant was sentenced to three months in prison and the same fine, another to one month and the same fine. Three others were fined 200 million Lebanese pounds each. Another defendant was acquitted.

Micheál Martin, who has previously said the Government believed the Hizbullah militia was primarily responsible for Pte Rooney’s death, welcomed the conviction of the main defendant.

But the Taoiseach said it was “unsatisfactory” that the man “is still at large” and said “many will feel the sentences passed down on the other defendants are far too lenient”.

He said the delay in progressing the case was “deeply regrettable”.

“Peacekeeping is the most noble cause of all, and the role of the peacekeeper must at all times be honoured and respected. This is a very difficult day for the family of Seán Rooney, in particular his mother Natasha,” he said.

“Seán was a soldier of great courage who put the safety of others before his own safety in the line of duty. He was brave and diligent.”

Mr Martin said his thoughts and prayers were with Pte Rooney’s mother, family, friends and colleagues.

Minister for Defence Simon Harris welcomed the conviction of the main defendant and a number of the other defendants who had not previously been in court.

“While noting the sentence handed down to the main defendant, I am disappointed and share the disappointment of Pte Rooney’s family at the lighter sentences imposed on a number of those convicted today.”

Pte Rooney had made the ultimate sacrifice in the noble pursuit of peace, he said.

“This is a difficult time for his family and his colleagues, especially those who were injured that night. All our thoughts are with them at this time,” the Tánaiste said.

Mr Harris said he wanted to express his appreciation to his officials, Ireland’s Ambassador to Lebanon, members of the Defence Forces, Ireland’s Honorary Consul to Lebanon and the Department’s Lebanese lawyer, all of whom attended Monday’s hearing along with a member of Pte Rooney’s family.

Lebanese reports said the tribunal’s president, Brigadier General Wassim Fayyad, said: “Hearts beat for the continued presence of the peacekeeping forces in Lebanon, given the humanitarian, social, and even cultural work they are doing.”