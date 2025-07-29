Trade deal fallout and how to start accumulating wealth

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

After months of fraught negotiations, the EU and US finally have a trade agreement, or at least the bones of one. While much is yet to be worked out, it is clear that it is being seen as a win for the US and loss for the EU. Jack Power and Harry McGee report on the deal, while Colin Gleeson and Paul Colgan report on the reaction to it. Jack also has details of how the deal was done.

Ruchir Sharma meanwhile, looks at what the world got wrong about tariffs.

Irish financier Paul Coulson has agreed to cede entire control of Ardagh Group, the glass bottles and drink cans giant he built up over the past 25 years, to a group of its bondholders in exchange for a share of a $300 million (€257 million) pay-off. Joe Brennan has the details, as well as how Coulson got to this point.

In Your Money, Siobhan Maguire looks at how to accumulate wealth. Do you have to make many, sharp choices. Or do you need to be patient?

Dominic Coyle meanwhile answers questions on whether you can pay into an Irish pension while being based in the UK, and whether an inheritance from the US is liable for tax in Ireland.

The hospitality group which operates Hogan’s pub on Dublin’s South Great George’s Street has lodged plans for a new pub restaurant at the former Ballsbridge Post Office in Dublin 4. Gordon Deegan has the plans.

A pay increase of more than €23,000 was approved for the new chief executive of the Housing Agency after negotiations between two government departments. As Ken Foxe reports, the Housing Agency said their preferred candidate, Martin Whelan, had been paid a higher salary than that in his previous role in the National Treasury Management Agency.

Aquila European Renewables (AER), the UK-based green energy company that took on a secondary listing in Dublin two years ago, has hit a hurdle in its plans to wind down as the potential buyer of a large portion of its assets scaled back its bid. Joe has the story.

Finally, Leah McMahon, financial planner with Limerick-based Castle Capital and Rose of Tralee contestant takes us through her finances.

