Beer with a difference, the Westin expands and how to make money online

Niall Phelan, who co-founded craft brewer Rye Valley, has been appointed as chief operating officer of a Canadian brewer of cannabis beers that plans to begin selling its products in the Irish market early next year, writes Mark Paul.

The five-star Westin Hotel in Dublin has added 19 new double rooms above the neighbouring AIB branch on Westmoreland Street as part of a €5.5 million extension and refurbishment of the property. Ciarán Hancock reports.

Almost 40 per cent of chartered surveyors expect Dublin house prices to decline by the middle of next year on the back of improved supply, a Central Bank of Ireland survey has found, reports Peter Hamilton.

ActiveCampaign, a US sales and marketing software company, is to create more than 200 jobs in Dublin over the next three years with the opening of a new European headquarters. Charlie Taylor and Ciara O’Brien report.

The vacancy rate of commercial properties has crept up across the State in the past year with 28,063 units empty by the end of June, a report published by GeoDirectory, a body backed by An Post and Ordnance Survey, has found. Peter Hamilton has the details.Belfast-based Silform Technologies has raised £2 million (€2.1 million) in funding to build a pilot factory in Northern Ireland for its unique process that turns coal mine waste into industrial fuel, writes Ciara O’Brien.

Cantillon has a look at the ongoing tussles between Ryanair and its unions; the perils of investing in forestry and the Dublin hotel market.

You may not get rich, and it can be hard work, but there are opportunities online, says Ciara O’Brien.

Karlin Lillington, in her weekly column, is aghast at the long-running public services card controversy.

Olive Keogh finds out how Cortex Cognition is breaking new ground in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Neil Briscoe argues that we should ditch self-driving cars as they are more trouble than they are worth.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.