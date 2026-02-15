Donald Trump’s administration has coined a word to denigrate those who push back – ‘panican,’ as in one who panics. Photograph: Will Oliver/EPA

When US president Donald Trump vitiated scientific facts on Thursday, helping fossil-fuel fat cats by eliminating the government’s ability to regulate treacherous gases, a reporter asked what he says to people worried about the very real hazards of a hotter planet.

“I tell them don’t worry about it,” he shot back.

The administration has even coined a word to denigrate those who push back on Trump’s rash policies: “panican,” as in one who panics.

In a world steeped in violence and menace, we are constantly being told by the people in charge not to worry.

Don’t worry about a sweltering Earth. Don’t worry about all those powerful creeps getting away with abusing young women exploited by Jeffrey Epstein. Instead, just behold the beauty of the rising Dow, as the abrasive, evasive Pam Bondi suggested at a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

Don’t worry about the Trump family’s unethical get-rich-quick schemes. Don’t worry about an economy increasingly catering to the well connected. Don’t worry about the president threatening to unilaterally set the rules for state elections – Congress be damned.

The pueri aeterni of Silicon Valley have greased the palm of our King Joffrey in the White House. And now we are told not to worry about safeguards for artificial intelligence (AI), the most spine-tingling technology ever created.

I interviewed Elon Musk in 2017, when he still cared about AI safety as much as he once cared about going to the wildest party on Epstein’s island and now cares about constantly sharing deranged posts about race on X. He told me that the fate of humanity depends on not allowing the algorithms to be concealed and concentrated in the hands of tech and government elites.

“It’s great when the emperor is Marcus Aurelius,” Musk said then. “It’s not so great when the emperor is Caligula.”

Let’s just say that our man in the White House is no Marcus Aurelius.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has welcomed AI erotica, saying he wants to ‘treat adult users like adults’. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images

When I reported in Silicon Valley back then, the debate was whether AI would jump to the dark side once it got smarter than we are.

But since then, even the tech gods who once had good intentions have gone to the dark side, seduced by the billions to be made on AI, including on erotica. These geniuses who were supposed to escort us into a better, safer future turned out to be the biggest sellouts of all time.

Sam Altman, OpenAI’s chief executive, has welcomed erotica, or “adult mode,” as it’s called, saying he wants to “treat adult users like adults”.

Once Musk put up an AI-generated picture of himself in a bikini to demonstrate his AI model’s new feature, people used it to manipulate pictures of women online, stripping off their clothes.

The tech bros are thrilled with their ability to buy influence in Trump world. (Yes, Jeff Bezos, I’m talking about the movie Melania.)

As Wired reported, the president of OpenAI, Greg Brockman, was one of Trump’s biggest individual donors in 2025, to the tune of $25 million (€21 million). Another $25 million is on the way to a political action committee that fights politicians who favour regulating AI. OpenAI’s original mission was to protect humanity, but where’s the money in that?

The tech universe shuddered this past week at alarms from several Paul Reveres.

An urgent post on X titled “Something Big Is Happening,” by Matt Shumer, the chief executive of two small tech companies, went viral. He warned that AI is leaping ahead faster than we think.

“The future is being shaped by a remarkably small number of people: a few hundred researchers at a handful of companies ... Open AI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind,” he wrote, adding: “I am no longer needed for the actual technical work of my job ... I tell the AI what I want, walk away from my computer for four hours, and come back to find the work done. Done well, done better than I would have done it myself.” Now, he wrote, OpenAI’s newest model is showing judgment, and it knows how to make the right call on its own.

On Monday, an Anthropic AI safety researcher, Mrinank Sharma, quit his job, posting an apocalyptic warning on X that the “world is in peril” from AI, bioweapons and cascading crises.

Anthropic’s chief executive, Dario Amodei, has been the most responsible tech executive in acknowledging the awesome, hair-curling power of AI, saying it will “test who we are as a species” and reveal whether humanity has the maturity to handle this “almost unimaginable power”. (The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the company’s AI tool, Claude, had helped the US military capture Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro.)

Sharma is not sure if humanity has the maturity to handle AI. “I’ve repeatedly seen how hard it is to truly let our values govern our actions,” he wrote.

He said he will disappear to England and pursue a poetry degree, signing off with a William Stafford poem containing a line that augured AI dominance: “Nothing you do can stop time’s unfolding.”

Zoë Hitzig, a researcher at OpenAI, also quit on Monday. In a guest essay for the New York Times, she said she had lost faith that OpenAI still wanted to back her work on the two outcomes she fears most: “a technology that manipulates the people who use it at no cost and one that exclusively benefits the few who can afford to use it.”

Another OpenAI executive, Ryan Beiermeister, lost her job in the safety division after complaining about ChatGPT’s rollout of AI erotica, the Wall Street Journal disclosed.

Beiermeister, the newspaper said, did not think the company had enough guardrails in place to stop child-exploitation content and wall off adult content from teens.

OpenAI contended that Beiermeister’s departure was due to sexual discrimination against a male colleague. She adamantly denied that to the Wall Street Journal.

Despite the smarmy reassurances of the tech lords, some AI insiders are alarmed by what they’re seeing.

The people in charge tell us not to worry. But we should worry. It’s getting scary out there. There’s nothing artificial about that. – This article originally appeared in The New York Times.