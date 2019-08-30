The Walled City Brewery is based in the rejuvenated Ebrington Square in Derry on what was once the British army barracks during the Troubles. James Huey opened this fully-operating brewery in 2015 on the same site as his restaurant making it the first of its kind in the country. He has since scooped 15 awards including best gastropub in Ireland 2017-2018.

What was your reaction when you heard the UK had voted to leave the European Union?