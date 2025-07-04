Ryanair to increase size of free cabin baggage allowance

The amount equal to the size of a six-inch cube — enough for customers to bring a couple of extra T-shirts. Photograph: Idriss Bigou-Gilles/ Hans Lucas/AFP

Ryanair is to increase the size of it free cabin baggage allowance.

The low-cost Irish carrier is now granting a more generous allowance, just as lawmakers in Europe debate how much baggage passengers can bring on board for free.

It’s an amount equal to the size of a six-inch cube — enough for customers to bring a couple of extra T-shirts along.

Currently, Ryanair passengers are allowed to take a free bag measuring 40x25x20cm onboard and place it under the seat in front. This will increase to 40x30x20cm — an extra 5cm (two inches) along one side — a Ryanair spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Airlines’ varying luggage-size requirements have long led to customer confusion and frustration, as some get charged extra at the gate if their bag is oversized. Members of the European Parliament, the EU’s legislative body, have proposed requiring two free cabin bags.

On Wednesday the airlines’ trade body, Airlines for Europe (A4E), announced standards for the free under-seat bag that its members will roll out by the end of summer. The group, which includes Ryanair and network carriers like Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Air France-KLM and British Airways parent IAG SA, will adhere to minimum dimensions of 40x30x15cm, it said.

EasyJet Plc said it will also exceed A4E’s minimums by maintaining its free luggage allowances.

This is the first time a framework has been set out for smaller bags that passengers can take onboard as part of the fare.

A4E has objected to a two-bag minimum, saying such requirements strip passengers of choice and force services on them that they don’t need.

“What’s next? Mandatory popcorn and drinks as part of your cinema ticket?” Ourania Georgoutsakou, A4E’s managing director, said in a June statement. - Bloomberg