Golden Popcorn to produce crisps for Aldi Ireland in £500,000 deal

Antrim-based firm Golden Popcorn has won a contract with Aldi in the Republic estimated to be worth £500,000 (€573,168).

The contract will see Golden Popcorn produce its healthy crisps for Aldi Ireland’s Snackrite brand, which will be on the shelves of over 140 Aldi Ireland stores.

Sean McClinton, managing director of Golden Popcorn, said: “The snack industry has changed dramatically over the last five years as consumers look for healthier alternatives to standard snacks.

“Healthier snacking doesn’t have to be boring and Aldi Ireland’s new Satin Crunch crisps which will be produced by us certainly fit the bill.

“We purchased new machinery a number of years ago which has enabled us to develop and add new products to our portfolio and meet the demands from key customers like Aldi.

“The Republic of Ireland is our main market and this deal is yet another step forward for our business. Invest NI’s business development support has been invaluable in helping us to build relationships with high profile supermarket chains like Aldi.”

Invest NI offered £45,000 of support towards the purchase of new equipment as well as expert business advice and guidance through a range of virtual meet the buyer events.